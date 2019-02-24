Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson would like the United hierarchy to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently immediately, rather than wait until the end of the season.

According to The Mirror, Ferguson has told close friends that he would like the Norwegian to be appointed as United’s next permanent boss immediately.

Solskjaer has managed to defy the odds and get United into fourth place in the Premier League since taking the reigns from Jose Mourinho just before Christmas.

The 45-year-old has notched 10 victories in the Premier League and has won 11 out of the 13 games he’s managed in all competitions.

Ferguson has visited United’s Carrington training complex and has been a regular spectator at United’s home and some away games since Solskjaer took charge.

It’s understood that Ferguson is more impressed with how Solskjaer has managed to restore United’s DNA rather than the team’s improved performances on the pitch.

The spine of the team from the players to the manager and the staff is firmly United through and through. Ferguson’s assistant Mike Phelan was lured away from a sporting director’s role in Australia to become Solskjaer’s second in command, former players Michael Carrick and Mark Dempsey are also coaches at the club.

From top to bottom everyone involved with the team knows what it’s like to be at United and most importantly what’s expected of them both on and off the pitch.

United’s clash against Liverpool is one of – if not, the biggest game of the season and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pulled out all the stops. It’s understood that Fergie himself will be holding the pre-match team talk:

Solskjaer says he is willing to let Sir Alex Ferguson give the United team talk ahead of Liverpool. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 22, 2019