Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Premier League history after Manchester United draw with Liverpool

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Premier League history with the best start of any manager in the division.

The Norwegian tactician has now, according to Sporf in the tweet below, got more points in his first ten league games in charge of United than any PL boss has ever managed at this level.

Of course, United will have hoped for a win today against Liverpool, but had to settle for what looks a reasonably satisfactory 0-0 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s title chasers.

The Red Devils were not helped by losing three players to injury before half time, as Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and then substitute Jesse Lingard all had to go off and be replaced.

Solskjaer arguably did well to get a point after that blow, with the former United striker showing his tremendous credentials for landing this job permanently at the end of the season.

?? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record as @ManUtd manager in the @PremierLeague: ? 10 Games

? 8 Wins

? 2 Draws

? 0 Defeats ? 26 Goals Scored

? 6 Goals Conceded

? 6 Clean Sheets ? First PL manager to record 25 points from their first 10 games. ? 'Ole's at the wheel…' pic.twitter.com/qf75Pju1QP — SPORF (@Sporf) February 24, 2019

It remains to be seen if MUFC will opt for the 45-year-old over a more experienced candidate, but for now it’s hard to imagine anyone could have done a better job with this team than him.

Solskjaer’s record-breaking start just proves how special this run the team are on right now really is.