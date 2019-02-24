Video: Arsenal make Southampton pay for mistake as Mkhitaryan goal hands Gunners 2-0 lead

Arsenal doubled their lead against Southampton at the Emirates today, as the Gunners capitalised on a mistake from their opponents to increase their lead over the Saints.

Having already been 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Alexandre Lacazette, the home side doubled their advantage through Henrikh Mkhitaryan around 10 minutes later.

The goal came after a poor kick from Southampton ‘keeper Angus Gunn saw the ball end up at the feet of Alex Iwobi, whose cross into the box found Mkhitaryan, who finished well.

You can check out the goal below. Fine finish from the Armenian, but what a mistake from the away side…