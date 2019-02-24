Video: ‘He’s gonna kick off’ – Graeme Souness snaps at Sky Sports host following Manchester United 0-0 draw vs Liverpool

Graeme Souness snapped at Sky Sports host David Jones today following Manchester United’s drab 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Liverpool missed the chance to open up a three points lead over Man City at the top of table today, as the Reds played out a low-action draw with United.

After the match, Jones asked Souness whether he thought the Reds played well, with the Liverpool legend then snapping at the Sky Sports host midway through his answer, something that some fans were loving over on Twitter.

You can see Souness’ snap below, as well as reaction from a select few fans.

Bitter about the result, Graeme?

