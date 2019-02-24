Video: Lacazette becomes Arsenal first player since van Persie to do this following goal vs Southampton

Alexandre Lacazette scored in yet another home game for Arsenal this afternoon, as the French international gave the Gunners the lead against Southampton at the Emirates.

The goal came after a cross into the box found its way to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose shot-come-cross found its way to Lacazette, who put the ball home to open the scoring in north London.

This was the fourth home league game in a row that Lacazette had scored in for Arsenal, meaning that he became the first player since Robin Van Persie in the 2011/12 season to achieve such a feat.

Alexandre Lacazette becomes the first player to score in 4 consecutive @Arsenal Premier League home matches since Robin van Persie netted in 5 in a row in 2011/12. #ARSSOU — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 24, 2019

You can check out Lacazette’s goal here. Bit lucky, but he’ll take it!