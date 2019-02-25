Arsenal edge closer to crucial directorial appointment as target green lights move

Arsenal have reportedly received a major boost as Roma director Monchi is said to have given his approval to a move to the Emirates this summer.

The 50-year-old has established an impressive reputation for his work at Sevilla and most recently with Roma, using his scouting talents and contacts to sign several talented players.

However, it appears as though his time at the Stadio Olimpico could be coming to an end, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Leggo, that the Spaniard has given his approval to Arsenal over a switch, while the Gunners will pay a €3m release clause.

Further, it’s added that Roma will allow Monchi to move on, as they have arguably not made the progress desired over the past two years as they continue to scrap for a Champions League qualification spot.

The Giallorossi continue to sit behind AC Milan in the battle for fourth spot this season, but that shouldn’t take away from some of the quality additions that have been made since Monchi arrived in the Italian capital.

In more recent times, the likes of Cengiz Under and Nicolo Zaniolo will seemingly prove to be great signings, although unsurprisingly there have been some less successful additions too.

Nevertheless, with former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat leaving Arsenal earlier this month, as per BBC Sport, there is a void that must be filled at the Emirates, and it would appear as though Monchi could be the man for the job.

Unai Emery will know him well, with the pair working together previously at Sevilla where they enjoyed plenty of success.

Arsenal will be hoping that they can replicate that in north London with some quality signings being made in the coming years if Monchi does indeed now seal a move to the Gunners at the end of the season.