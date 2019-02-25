(Photos) Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poses in stylish £270,000 Lamborghini

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be one of the best strikers in Europe, but he also has a decent taste in cars.

The Sun have reported on the Gabon international posing on Instagram in a £270,000 gold Lamborghini, and it truly is one beautiful vehicle.

The 29-year-old has posed in some other fine cars before, and that is little surprise considering he makes around £180,000 a week, according to the Sun.

The report also notes Aubameyang was done for speeding last year, so he’s got to be careful not to get too carried away behind the wheel of this flashy motor.