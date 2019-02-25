Forgotten Premier League star offered transfer to MLS clubs

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has reportedly been offered a transfer to MLS clubs after a lack of playing time in the Premier League in recent times.

Previously one of the finest ‘keepers in the world, Hart’s career has gone quickly downhill in recent seasons after losing his place at Manchester City when Pep Guardiola joined.

Hart initially made loan moves to Torino and West Ham before being signed permanently by Burnley last summer, though he’s played only 19 Premier League games and fallen out of favour under Sean Dyche.

This could now see the former England man leave Turf Moor, with the Sun claiming he’s been offered to American teams, with their transfer window open until May.

It’s remarkable that Hart cannot seem to get more opportunities at the highest level after such a great career, but it’s also increasingly true that moving to the MLS is no longer the retirement move it once was.

Football in the US is improving all the time and it could end up being a good idea for Hart to try a new challenge abroad.