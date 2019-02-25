The goalkeeper Chelsea were planning to sign before Sarri requested world-record Kepa transfer

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was let down by Kepa Arrizabalaga against Manchester City this weekend, especially considering he was the man who requested his big-money signing in the first place.

This is according to i News, who report the Blues were planning for the departure of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid by targeting Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland.

However, the report says once Sarri came in as manager, he specifically requested Kepa as his man ahead of what ended up being a world-record transfer fee for a goalkeeper.

The Spanish shot-stopper, however, humiliated Sarri at the weekend as he seemingly refused the Italian tactician’s instructions to come off and be replaced by Willy Caballero.

Kepa ended up winning the battle and staying on for the penalty shoot-out defeat to City as they lost the Carabao Cup final, and one has to wonder how he can recover his CFC career after this.

Butland has generally shone in the Premier League down the years and could have been a perfectly solid signing for Sarri’s side, and he must be regretting pushing so hard for Kepa now.