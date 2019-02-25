Chelsea contact agent of Serie A starlet, but target makes key decision on future

Chelsea reportedly made contact with the agent of Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo as he continues to shine in Serie A this season.

The 19-year-old has bagged five goals and two assists in 24 appearances so far this campaign, as he looks capable of establishing himself a key figure at the Stadio Olimpico moving forward.

However, as with any young player in good form, it hasn’t taken long for clubs from around Europe to notice his progress, and that in turn could complicate matters for Roma in terms of keeping him in the Italian capital.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, Chelsea are among three clubs who have made contact with the Italian’s agent, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also seemingly holding an interest in him.

However, importantly, it’s added that Zaniolo isn’t interested in leaving the Giallorossi currently, and is more concerned with signing a renewal to extend his stay with them.

That would make sense given he’s likely to now have a fundamental role in Eusebio Di Francesco’s side moving forward, which means regular playing time and an opportunity to improve and develop as a player by gaining experience.

In contrast, there arguably wouldn’t be the same guarantees elsewhere, and so perhaps staying at Roma would be the sensible option.

Nevertheless, should Chelsea hold a genuine interest in prising him away, they’ll have to firstly appeal their transfer ban successfully, as noted by BBC Sport.

After overcoming that hurdle, perhaps then they could formalise their touted interest in Zaniolo to try and convince both the Serie A giants and the Italian U21 international that linking up with Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge is the best option for his career.