Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will reportedly escape punishment from the club and continue as first choice goalkeeper against Tottenham.

The 24-year-old caused major controversy on Sunday after seemingly refusing to come off during extra-time in the League Cup final at Wembley against Manchester City.

Having since issued a statement coupled with Maurizio Sarri suggesting that it was a misunderstanding and breakdown in communication which led to his furious reaction on the sidelines, that gave the impression that Kepa would escape any punishment from Chelsea.

According to The Sun, that’s exactly what is expected to happen this week and it’s added in the report that the Spanish shot-stopper is tipped to be named in the starting line-up on Wednesday night against Tottenham.

Given Sarri still looked livid as the players prepared for the penalty shoot-out at Wembley, it has to be said that it did appear to be much more than a mere lack of communication after Kepa had been struggling with cramp.

With Willy Caballero prepared to come in and with history of penalty heroics in the League Cup final for City not so long ago, it certainly looked like a tactical decision rather than one relating to injury.

However, assuming that the report above is accurate, it seems as though Chelsea will take no further action on the matter, and Kepa has seemingly efficiently clarified the misunderstanding and insisted that he wasn’t going against Sarri’s authority, as per his tweet below.

Either way, after disappointment at the weekend in missing out on silverware, Chelsea must now put any distractions to the side as Wednesday’s clash with Spurs could be crucial to their chances of securing a top-four finish and qualifying for the Champions League next season.