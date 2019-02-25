Chelsea have confirmed they’ve punished goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga by fining him one week’s wages and donating them to the Chelsea Foundation.

This statement comes from the Blues’ official website this evening after the incident at the weekend against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Kepa could be seen refusing to come off the pitch when manager Maurizio Sarri tried to sub him off for backup ‘keeper Willy Caballero.

This lack of respect towards the club’s manager is unquestionably worrying for Chelsea, and it’s almost surprising the punishment wasn’t bigger.

In related news, it also looks like the Spanish shot-stopper will keep his place for CFC’s next game against Tottenham, according to the Daily Star.

Chelsea fans must be worried about what kind of message this sends out, however, with Kepa clearly just getting away with ignoring his boss and arguably affecting the result of a cup final in a negative way.

The 24-year-old did not look convincing as Chelsea lost to City on penalties, doing particularly poorly on a Sergio Aguero effort that squirmed under him and into the back of the net.