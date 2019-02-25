Chelsea and Man Utd have both been linked with a swoop for Mauro Icardi for months, and they could reportedly be handed a transfer boost for the Inter striker.

As noted by The Express, the Argentine is said to be on United’s list of transfer targets this summer, while The Sun add that he has also been targeted by Chelsea.

However, evidently after the latter were handed a transfer ban for two windows last week, as reported by BBC Sport, it remains to be seen whether or not they are able to launch a successful appeal to allow them to continue their pursuit in the summer.

While that has been going on, Icardi’s position at Inter has been deteriorating rapidly after he was stripped of the captaincy and has been left out of the last three match-day squads, albeit it has been officially noted by the Nerazzurri that it is due to injury problems.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, it’s now suggested that Icardi is expected to leave this summer, and if he were to sign a contract renewal before then as planned, it would reduce his release clause from €110m to €80m.

That will surely be music to the ears of Chelsea and United if they are to launch a bid to sign the 26-year-old this summer, as although he is going through a difficult period currently which includes a seven-game goal drought in Serie A, he remains one of the most clinical forwards in Europe.

Icardi has scored 122 goals in 210 appearances for the Italian giants since joining them in 2013, firing them back to the Champions League this season where he impressed in the group stage.

However, with major question marks now hanging over his future at the San Siro, it remains to be seen if the potential lowering of his release clause spurs either Chelsea or United into action at the end of the season to prise him away from Inter for what is arguably a more realistic fee.