Maurizio Sarri ready to take big gamble for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly ready to take a big gamble by continuing with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal in Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham.

The Spanish shot-stopper notably refused to come off and make way for substitute Willy Caballero in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, but the Daily Star claim Sarri will stick with him for the visit of Spurs.

Kepa has been first choice for the Blues for much of this season since joining the club to replace Thibaut Courtois in the summer, but serious questions have to be asked of Sarri’s authority if he does not now axe the player, as there may well be no way back for him at Stamford Bridge in terms of winning over this squad and getting them to take him seriously.

Still, the Italian tactician will surely also want his strongest team out there against Tottenham and do anything to avoid another bad result that could quite feasibly cost him his job.

It’s been a nightmare few weeks for Sarri at Chelsea, who do not have the best track record of keeping faith in managers for too long if they don’t get results.