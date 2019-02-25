€70m-rated Real Madrid ace has €12m-a-year contract on table to seal summer exit

Speculation remains rife over the future of Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo, with reports claiming that he has a big-money contract offer waiting from Juventus.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for Los Blancos since arriving in 2007, making 476 appearances for the club while playing a key role in their incredible trophy haul in recent years.

SEE MORE: Video: Gareth Bale bizarrely snubs celebrating despite firing Real Madrid to win

However, having been left on the bench for six of the last seven La Liga games, question marks are being raised over his future at the Bernabeu, amid ongoing speculation over a potential reunion with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Don Balon, it’s now suggested that the Turin giants are willing to put a €12m-a-year deal on the table to convince Marcelo to join them, although it’s specifically noted that he’s valued at a whopping €70m.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not Juve can firstly reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a summer transfer, as that is a significant fee for a player in his 30s and seemingly struggling to display his best form this season.

Beyond that, that’s a big-money contract to reportedly offer, and so it doesn’t seem as though there will be much difficulty in convincing Marcelo to join.

Nevertheless, Juventus do already have Alex Sandro at left-back, and so it’s difficult to see a situation in which both Brazilian stars will stay with the Bianconeri, as they would have to battle it out for a starting berth in Massimiliano Allegri’s line-up.