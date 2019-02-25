Eden Hazard’s reaction to Chelsea’s cup final defeat to Man City as he expects summer Real Madrid transfer

Eden Hazard was reportedly ‘dismayed’ at Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

This is because the Belgium international anticipates that this may well have been his final appearance at Wembley for the Blues as he expects a summer transfer to Real Madrid, according to Telegraph.

It may well be that this proves to be Hazard’s last chance to win a trophy with Chelsea after a great career at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and has rather tellingly not yet signed a new contract with his current club despite it having just under a year and a half left to run.

This could leave Hazard free to leave west London on a free transfer at the end of next season, and will be extremely worrying for Chelsea fans as Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid under similar circumstances last summer.

Real Madrid also urgently need a signing like Hazard to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in their attack after disappointing campaigns from Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio in that area of the pitch.