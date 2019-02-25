Jurgen Klopp singled out two Liverpool players as he went ballistic in post-Man United dressing room rant

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly lost it at his players after the 0-0 draw with Manchester United, taking aim at club captain Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in particular.

The Reds weren’t at their best as they could only muster up a point against a depleted United side, who went into the game without Nemanja Matic in midfield and who were forced into making three subs before half time due to injuries, while Marcus Rashford played on despite carrying a knock.

The result moved Liverpool a point clear at the top of the Premier League table, but it is unsurprising that Klopp may have seen this as an opportunity missed.

That seems to be the view of the Sun in their report, which claims the German tactician went ballistic at his team afterwards, slamming Henderson over their spat on the touchline, whilst also being critical of Mane for a lack of impact in attack.

Liverpool will now enjoy an easier run of games than they’ve had recently, but it is also important for them to be able to do better against the top sides if they really want to win the title.

Many have viewed this as LFC’s best chance at finally winning the Premier League, but they’ve had a big dip in form recently to allow Manchester City back into the running.