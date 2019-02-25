Double deal: Manchester United in talks to BEAT Chelsea & Liverpool to £130million attacking duo

Manchester United are reportedly working on strengthening their attack with the signings of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The pair have both been in superb form for their respective clubs this season, looking up there with the best attacking midfield players in Europe.

A Bola have reported on United holding talks over a £60million move for Fernandes, with the Portugal international also a target for their rivals Liverpool.

Meanwhile, French source Telefoot have also reported on the Red Devils being leading contenders to sign Pepe from Lille, along with the likes of Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has hit double figures for goals and assists this season, and seems an ideal replacement for the struggling Alexis Sanchez, while Fernandes seems a perfect fit to take the role of playmaker Juan Mata, whose contract will be up at the end of the season.

Pepe would likely cost around £70m, meaning around £130m spent by United on revamping their attack – a bargain by modern standards.

It’s worth noting MUFC have also been linked with players like Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Philippe Coutinho, each of whom would likely cost over £100m to sign on their own.

If United can bring in Pepe and Fernandes for these relatively cheap fees it could set them up very well for next season and beyond.