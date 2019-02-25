Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney makes SHOCK retirement plan

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reportedly wants to become a farmer when he retires from playing football.

This shock claim comes from the Daily Star, as re-reported here by the Sport Bible, who claim he’s already gone about starting work on revamping his current Cheshire home.

They also quote Rooney has having previously expressed a desire to move into coaching and management, however, so it remains to be seen if he just wants to live on a farm, or do it as an occasional hobby.

A planning application statement reads:

“The proposed building is to provide shelter and security to machinery and equipment related to the upkeep of the agricultural land.

“It will also provide dry storage for hay.

“The proposed building will be used for storage of farm maintenance such as a tractor and also as a hay store when required.”

“I’ve publicly said before I’d like to go into management,” Rooney said two years ago.

“Obviously I’d have to complete my badges, which I’m doing at the minute. I feel it’d be a shame to have the knowledge I feel I have about football and walk away from it once I’ve finished playing.”