Solskjaer tipped to involve youthful Man United trio against Crystal Palace

Manchester United trio Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner have reportedly been dropped from the club’s Under-23 squad this evening.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claims the three youngsters will not be involved this evening, while a tweet from Utd Report suggests they could be involved against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner not in #mufc U23 squad this evening. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 25, 2019

Chong, Gomes and Garner have not been picked for tonight’s U23 game vs Reading. Likely to feature in some capacity for the first team on Wednesday #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) February 25, 2019

This is exciting news for Man Utd fans who like to see the club stick to their proud tradition of promoting homegrown talent.

It remains to be seen if this definitely means any of the three will play, but one imagines they could be options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he has to rotate his side a little more at the moment.

United take on Palace on Wednesday, then Southampton on Saturday, and then Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

Solskjaer could do with these highly-rated young talents coming good for him, especially as MUFC have their injury worries anyway after Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all went off injured in the draw with Liverpool on Sunday.