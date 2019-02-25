Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has given an extraordinary interview opening up on his special relationship with Lionel Messi during their time at Barcelona.

The Brazil international is one of the biggest names in world football, but did not hold back here as he displayed a vulnerable side.

Speaking about his time at Barcelona, Neymar paid special tribute to Messi for how he helped him out when he joined the club as a youngster.

Watch this short video clip below as it’s clear Neymar can barely hold back the tears as he gets emotional speaking about his old team-mate and friend.

"No momento em que eu precisei de um suporte, o homem do time, o melhor do mundo chegou e me deu a mão". No próximo domingo tem entrevista com Neymar no Esporte Espetacular! pic.twitter.com/n2rs541o0y — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) February 24, 2019

“It’s difficult, it’s difficult,” Neymar told Globo Esporte in the video above. “To be honest, it is very difficult because Leo was a very special guy for me at Barcelona.

“He talked to me and said: ‘Come here, you must be yourself, you must be happy and the same as in Santos. Do not be shy, do not be afraid of me or anyone in this club. We are here to help you.’”