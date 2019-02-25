Monchi could help Arsenal beat Manchester United to £50million transfer

Arsenal target Monchi reportedly approves transfer interest from the Gunners in Lille star Nicolas Pepe, who has also been linked with Manchester United and others.

According to football.london, the Ivory Coast international could cost around £50million this summer, with Arsenal joined by Man Utd and Barcelona as potential candidates for his signature.

With Monchi being linked with leaving Roma for a reunion with former Sevilla boss Unai Emery at Arsenal, it could be a great opportunity for the north London giants to land this in-form star.

Pepe has 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Lille this season, with the 23-year-old proving one of the breakthrough stars of this campaign.

It would be little surprise to see him snapped up by an elite club soon, but Monchi’s superb record in the transfer market could perhaps now give Arsenal some advantage in this deal.

Gooners will certainly hope so, as Pepe would be a big upgrade on struggling stars like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who just haven’t been consistent enough this season.

It would be a blow for United, however, who could also do with a signing like Pepe to come in as an upgrade on Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez.

With these two clubs likely to be contenders for the top four and perhaps the Premier League title next season, landing a quality player like Pepe could make all the difference for them in their respective bids for success.