Lionel Messi puts Manchester United on BRINK of major transfer after huge intervention

Lionel Messi may have just done Manchester United a big favour in the transfer market as both the Red Devils and Barcelona are linked with Nicolas Pepe.

The Lille winger has been one of the players of the season in Europe, reaching double figures for goals and assists already at the age of just 23.

Pepe is now being strongly linked with a number of top clubs, with Man Utd thought to be one of the leading contenders for his signature, according to reports yesterday.

The Ivory Coast international is known to favour a move to the Premier League, and it’s now also being claimed by Don Balon that Messi has moved to make it clear he doesn’t want him at Barca.

The Argentine is said to be unconvinced by Pepe’s playing style and suitability to Ernesto Valverde’s side, who already have quality attackers like Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho anyway.

This puts United in a great position to seal one of the most exciting signings of the summer, with Pepe an ideal replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford.

Reports in France have stated MUFC are already in talks over signing Pepe, so this Messi move means it’s now surely only a matter of time before this deal can be completed.