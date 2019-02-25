Real Madrid receive tempting €120million transfer bid that could spell bad news for Chelsea

Real Madrid have reportedly received an offer of €120million for the transfer of Marco Asensio from Bayern Munich.

The Spain international is not having his best season at the Bernabeu and it is for this reason that Madrid are tempted to let him go for such a big fee, according to Don Balon.

Bayern could do with a player like Asensio as a long-term replacement for veteran attacker Arjen Robben, but this news could spell trouble for Chelsea.

It was previously claimed in another Don Balon report that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was keen to land Asensio as his replacement for Eden Hazard in a swap deal.

The Blues could do with a player like Asensio too if Hazard leaves, but it may now be that a transfer to the Bundesliga is the more likely outcome for the 23-year-old.

Don Balon claim Bayern have come in with an offer and also established contact with the player himself, so it seems this one could be moving along quickly.