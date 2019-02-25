Menu

‘Shameless!’ – FURIOUS Man Utd fans BLAST former star over comment during Man Utd clash with Liverpool

Michael Owen landed himself in hot water with Man Utd fans after a questionable comment during their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given an injury nightmare in the first half at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard all being forced off.

On top of that, Rashford also picked up an ankle knock, but played through the pain to finish the game and avoided leaving his side going down to 10 men.

However, Owen noted that the Liverpool players should have targeted the striker’s injured ankle, to then give themselves a numerical advantage to go on and potentially win the game.

On one hand, it’s not nice to hear players being encouraged to purposely injure another player, as it simply isn’t in the interests of fair play.

That in turn led to the angry reaction from many United fans below, who blasted their former striker for his comments.

Nevertheless, others will perhaps will insist that it’s simply being ruthless and finding a way to win. Unfortunately on this occasion, it was probably better if Owen didn’t come out with this horrible bit of advice…

