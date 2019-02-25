Video: People are loving what Frank Lampard said to Roy Keane in Nottingham Forest vs Derby

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard clashed with Manchester United legend Roy Keane as they squared up in tonight’s Championship game between Derby County and Nottingham Forest.

Derby boss Lampard was not happy with Forest assistant Keane, and appeared to go over and shout at him to grow a pair of balls.

These two remain a couple of the very finest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, and it’s great to see them battling it out again as coaches.

Here’s the video clip, and some reaction on Twitter, with people unsurprisingly absolutely loving this…

Frank Lampard telling Roy Keane to “ get some fucking balls “ is the best thing you will see all day. pic.twitter.com/EoQBqc8gCb — Chad (@cfcChad) February 25, 2019

Lampard actually told Roy Keane to get some f*cking balls. That takes balls from Frankie??? pic.twitter.com/iu7vlN3FfN — Will (@will_reyner) February 25, 2019

Roy Keane getting told by Frank Lampard to "get some fucking balls". Get him to Stamford Bridge whatever the cost #DCFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/PgbB5qfIa0 — Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows93) February 25, 2019