Video: Maurizio Sarri makes BIZARRE joke to end Chelsea press conference after Kepa storm

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri tried to lighten the mood on Sunday but could only come up with what is best described as a bizarre joke.

The Italian tactician was at his post-match press conference after the Blues suffered defeat on penalties to Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley.

It came after the controversy surrounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who appeared to refuse to come off for Willy Caballero ahead of the shoot-out, only for all concerned to blame it on a misunderstanding and breakdown in communication.

When speaking to the media after the game, Sarri was discussing his player’s “conduct”, when things took a turn in a strange way.

Clearly eager to avoid his words being misinterpreted, the Chelsea boss repeated that it was conduct he said, and not “condom”.

To be fair, it’s good to see him share a joke amid what is undoubtedly a difficult time for him, made even harder by Kepa.

Time will tell if he’s still making jokes after his side face Tottenham on Wednesday night…