Liverpool and Chelsea in battle over bargain £25million transfer

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs battling to seal the transfer of Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The 26-year-old has long been rated as potentially one of the finest in Europe in his position, though he’s yet to earn himself a move to a bigger club.

It remains to be seen where Telles could finally end up as speculation hots up over his future, with Don Balon linking him with Liverpool, Chelsea and also with Real Madrid as they plan on replacing Marcelo.

The Spanish outlet report that Telles appeals due to being available for fairly cheap at just £25million, and they also claim he’s keen on a new challenge.

This would no doubt be appealing for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea too, with the Blues in particular need of an upgrade on the off-form Marcos Alonso in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool have the excellent Andrew Robertson at left-back so don’t urgently need Telles, though they may feel the Brazilian would be a decent rotation option – better than current backup Alberto Moreno, anyway.