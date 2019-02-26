Chelsea and Man United in contention to replace Sarri and Solskjaer with 13-trophy manager

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly looking the most likely next destinations for Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian tactician looks set to be replaced by former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and Don Balon claim his next destination will be the Premier League rather than Real Madrid.

It makes sense that Don Balon suggest Allegri would likely end up at Chelsea or Man Utd, both of whom will surely soon be reviewing their managerial situations.

At Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri is struggling after replacing Antonio Conte last summer, while United sacked Jose Mourinho in December, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in until the end of the season.

And while the Norwegian tactician has impressed at Old Trafford so far, it could well be that the club will go for a bigger and more experienced name for next season.

Allegri would be a tempting option for most elite clubs after an impressive record at Juventus, where he’s won ten honours in less than five full seasons in charge.

The former AC Milan boss has 13 honours in his career in total, having also won Serie A in his time at the San Siro, as well as Serie C1 with Sassuolo earlier in his career.

Allegri has also reached two Champions League finals, losing both, though he did so at a time when Juventus were not necessarily expected to be competing with big names like Barcelona and Real Madrid in that competition.