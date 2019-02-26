Arsenal manager Unai Emery has commented on the possibility of the Gunners sealing the permanent transfer of Denis Suarez from Barcelona in the summer.

The Spain international is currently on loan at the Emirates Stadium and is yet to feature a great deal, with fans surely wondering why Emery really bothered bringing him in in the first place.

As noted by the Evening Standard, Arsenal have the option to sign Suarez for £20million this summer, but the former Paris Saint-Germain boss did not sound too keen to give any clues about his plans.

Speaking at his press conference, Emery simply responded by saying that summer is a long way away, which perhaps suggests he’s unconvinced so far about going through with this signing.

That would also explain the lack of minutes for Suarez so far at Arsenal, with the 25-year-old limited to brief cameos off the bench so far.

?? "I think he is not OK today to play 90 minutes because he needs rhythm." ?@Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed January recruit Denis Suarez is not yet ready to play for an entire match ? ? #ARSBOU #AFC ?? Watch the press conference in full ? https://t.co/HSfokjOzuo pic.twitter.com/CMgInKoD9B — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) February 26, 2019

It remains to be seen if Suarez can win Emery over, though the Gunners boss has suggested it’s simply part of his settling-in process.

‘He is working every day, improving and knowing us,’ Emery is quoted in the Evening Standard.

‘My philosophy is that adaptation needs time and after, little-by-little he will grow confidence and know his teammates in training and after playing matches.

Where will Arsenal finish in their first season under Unai Emery? 5th or lower

4th

3rd

2nd

1st View Results Loading ... Loading ...

‘For me, it’s (the summer) so far away. The football, each match, each week, can change a lot. We are in every match, we are doing a test on everybody. My test like a coach is tomorrow and the players are the same.

‘Our demands are very big demands. To work hard, to be with focus for each match to show us and show you, the players, the coaches, that we can improve and we can be better every day. For me the summer is so far away.’