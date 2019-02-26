(Photo) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets an exciting visit from an Arsenal legend in training

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got a visit from legendary former Gunners star Ian Wright in training today.

Wright uploaded a picture of the pair on his Instagram page, with the caption: ‘Strikers only!’

Arsenal fans will be hoping Wrighty passed on some tips to the Gabon international, who is the club’s top scorer this season.

Wright, however, is one of the very finest in Arsenal’s history, having scored a total of 185 goals for the north Londoners in his seven years at Highbury.

If Aubameyang can come anywhere near that he’ll also surely go down as a modern great for AFC…