Chelsea legend makes controversial pick for player doing ‘spectacularly’ under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has rather controversially expressed the view that N’Golo Kante is playing ‘spectacularly’ in his new attacking role under Maurizio Sarri this season.

One of the biggest talking points this term has been Sarri favouring Jorginho as Chelsea’s deepest midfielder, with Kante having to make way and play further forward despite being widely regarded as one of the very finest defensive midfield players on the planet.

While Kante has still had some good moments and tried his best in his new position, most pundits have argued that many of the team’s struggles in recent times can be put down to Sarri’s stubbornness over using Jorginho as a DM instead.

Nevin, however, clearly seems to think the France international is adapting well to the role – either that or he’s been strongly encouraged by Chelsea’s official site to put forward a positive line on the situation!

Here’s what the Scot wrote on the Blues’ official site about Kante’s performance against City, so you can make your own minds up:

‘In the second half I thought the performance of N’Golo Kante was right up there with his best for the club and that is saying something!’ Nevin said.

‘Had he scored the winner which he almost did at the end of a brilliant move, it would have been a fitting ending. It would have also underlined just how spectacularly he has adapted to his new position.’