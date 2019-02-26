Chelsea legend gives Maurizio Sarri advice over player who had Manchester City ‘frightened’ in cup final

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has appeared to gently nudge manager Maurizio Sarri over using Callum Hudson-Odoi more.

Writing in his column for the club’s official site, the Scot explained that he expects the Blues will see more of the talented 18-year-old between now and the end of the season in a move that he feels would improve the mood significantly after a difficult campaign.

Hudson-Odoi does look like one of the biggest talents in English football at the moment, even if he’s had a difficult time getting much of a look-in this season.

Sarri has only used the young forward sparingly, but he’s tended to impress whenever he has got on the pitch for Chelsea.

Nevin is certainly a fan of what Hudson-Odoi brings to the side, writing that he had City players ‘frightened’ when he came on in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

In a moment some fans may have missed, Nevin claims Kyle Walker moved across the pitch to help double up on Hudson-Odoi, which is some compliment.

‘Maybe in hindsight the most important things about Sunday will be the performances from Ruben Loftus Cheek and Callum Hudson Odoi,’ Nevin told Chelsea’s official site.

‘Both looked brilliantly confident when they came on. It stood out that every time Callum got the ball he was closed down in a panic by at least two City players.

‘Often Leroy Sane tracked all the way back to help out Oleksandr Zinchenko, changing the focus and balance of the game. There was even one occasion when Kyle Walker sprinted all the way from the other full-back position to help out the young Ukrainian full-back.

‘It tells the story that even City are frightened of our youngster. I expect Callum will get more and more minutes as the season progresses which will cheer everyone at the club. A start against Spurs is not out of the question.’

Nevin and pretty much everyone involved with Chelsea will hope Sarri is listening!