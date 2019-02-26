This stunning goal from Newcastle ace Fabian Schar is the talk of the internet right now.
Just watch this video of the sublime long-range strike below, which may well be one of the goals of the season from the Magpies defender.
The Switzerland international may not be a prolific scorer, but if he comes up with one of these every once in a while, fans will forgive him.
Could this be the goal of the season in the Premier League?
You don’t save those. Tikka boo son!
Schar goal was unreal. pic.twitter.com/6CiJZ6Q63y
— 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) February 26, 2019