Manchester United must make £70m transfer of for in-form star a top priority as incredible stat emerges

Manchester United have recently been linked with a transfer swoop for Jadon Sancho, and this stat revealed by WhoScored today really shows what a special talent the Borussia Dortmund winger is.

The in-depth football stats site shows Sancho is the most in-form player aged 21 or under in Europe’s big five leagues in recent games, which is some achievement for the 18-year-old.

Stats elsewhere on WhoScored also show only Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has more assists so far this season, with the Argentine on 11 in La Liga, while Sancho is on 10 in the Bundesliga, level in second place with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who also has 10 in the Premier League.

The England international has 9 goals and 11 assists in total in all competitions, so it’s little surprise the likes of Man Utd are being talked up as potential suitors.

Just recently, United were linked with Sancho by the Sun in a potential £70million transfer, which actually looks like it could end up being a major bargain for the former Manchester City youngster.

Dortmund obviously signed Sancho for a fraction of that as he arrived in Germany as a relative unknown, but to come on like he has whilst settling in a new country shows he also possesses the elite mentality alongside his talent that could make him a future star of the game.

As for United’s needs, a pacey and skilful attacker like Sancho makes sense as something that would be high on their list of priorities this summer, with Alexis Sanchez surely now showing he’s never going to make it at Old Trafford.

Sancho seems an ideal long-term replacement, and is a player in a similar mould to other elite young talent like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at United.

If MUFC miss out on this signing, it’s surely going to be one they regret for a long time – whether it’s £70m or even £100m, they surely have to pay whatever it takes to get their hands on this wonderkid.