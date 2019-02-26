Manchester United official makes check on £103million-rated star ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United have reportedly had scouts watch Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix once again as he shone in a match against Chaves.

This is the claim of the print edition of O Jogo, as translated by Sport Witness, who add that the Red Devils were joined by a number of other clubs in watching the hugely impressive 19-year-old with a £103million release clause.

Felix looks one of the most exciting young talents in Europe right now after an outstanding breakthrough season for Benfica, who surely won’t be able to keep hold of him for much longer.

The Portuguese attacker seems an ideal signing for Man Utd right now as they look in need of a long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who has majorly flopped at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal last January.

It remains to be seen if United can win the race for Felix against what seems likely to be a lot of competition, and it will also be interesting to see if his club can be persuaded to sell for anything like a reasonable price as £103m might be a bit much for a player of his age and inexperience, much as he looks an incredible talent.