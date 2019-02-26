Video: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp gives hilarious response to Brendan Rodgers-Leicester rumours

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he doesn’t mind Brendan Rodgers returning to manage in the Premier League – as long as it’s not with Everton.

The German tactician says he doesn’t want to see Rodgers return to Merseyside or he’d want his house back, with Football 365 reporting that he moved into the former Reds manager’s home when he replaced him at Anfield.

Klopp’s reply had reporters chuckling, but apart from that the Liverpool manager also wished his predecessor well with whatever move he makes next.

BBC Sport are among the sources linking the Celtic manager with the vacancy at the King Power Stadium following the departure of Claude Puel.