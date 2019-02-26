Jurgen Klopp delivers hugely positive Liverpool injury update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given Reds fans some good news on the injury front as it looks like Roberto Firmino’s knock against Manchester United wasn’t that bad.

The German tactician has been quoted by the Liverpool Echo as stating the Brazil international probably won’t be out for more than one game, but could even potentially make it back for the Watford clash this Wednesday night.

‘It is not as serious as we thought in the first moment. If Bobby goes down and leaves the pitch it is always a bad sign because he’s a pretty hard boy,’ Klopp is quoted in the Echo.

‘Because it’s Bobby, I would say yes there is a chance even for Watford, but I don’t know if I would use that chance because we played Sunday and then Wednesday immediately.

‘But writing Bobby off is a big mistake because he recovers pretty quick.’

Liverpool saw Firmino forced off through injury in their 0-0 draw with Man Utd, which certainly hindered their chances of picking up a win at Old Trafford.

Daniel Sturridge is far from the worst replacement in the world, but there’s no doubt that players like him or Divock Origi are nowhere near in the same league as Firmino.

Liverpool are a point clear at the top of the Premier League table in what promises to be a tense title race this season.

The Merseyside giants will therefore need players like Firmino available as much as possible if they want to win the league for the first time in 29 years.