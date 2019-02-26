Jurgen Klopp sets return date for injured Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he hopes to have injured defender Joe Gomez back in action in time for the Tottenham game on 31 March.

The England international has been a big miss for the Reds after a fine start to the season, with the team’s defensive performances certainly less convincing without him in the team.

Liverpool have a run of important games coming up that Gomez is unlikely to be able to return for, but Klopp has been quoted by the Liverpool Echo as targeting the game against Spurs after the international break for his return to the team.

LFC fans will probably take that, with Gomez’s injury record in the past suggesting he could well have been out for even longer.

Klopp’s side currently sit a point clear at the top of the Premier League, but are up against a fierce opponent in Manchester City, so will need all their best players fit and available as often as possible between now and May if they are to end their 29-year wait to win the title.