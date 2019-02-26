Jurgen Klopp ready to promote Liverpool’s most exciting WONDERKID this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he’s open to promoting Reds wonderkid Rhian Brewster into his first-team later this season.

The teenage forward has long been considered one of the brightest talents coming through at Anfield, and it is surely only a matter of time before he becomes one of the stars of the Premier League.

Brewster has unfortunately been out with a lengthy injury this season, though the Liverpool Echo quote Klopp as saying he’s making progress and could play this season.

Were he to make it back, Klopp says he wouldn’t close the door on bringing the England youth international into his first-team, which is certainly a big show of faith in the youngster.

LFC fans would no doubt be delighted to see another academy talent make the step up into the senior side, following the immense recent success of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Others have also looked close to coming through under Klopp, who has a reputation for trusting youth and improving players.