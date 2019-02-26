Solskjaer discusses the new-look Man United partnership that can shine against Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken about the chance for a rather new-look partnership of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to impress against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The Chilean and the Belgian have not had much of a chance to play together regularly under Solskjaer due to the emergence of Marcus Rashford at centre-forward.

Sanchez, meanwhile, has generally struggled for form for most his Old Trafford career, and has found himself increasingly out of favour in the first-team this season.

Still, there was a glimmer of what the pair could do together in an impressive 3-1 FA Cup win away to Arsenal earlier this season, and Solskjaer seems optimistic that they could do the damage at Selhurst Park tomorrow night.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Norwegian tactician seemed to challenge them to link up like that again and show him what they can do as he looks set to rotate his squad.

“It’s a chance for them to play to their potential,” Solskjaer is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

“The potential is high, because the two of them are good mates, they link up well together. So this might be a chance for them two together to find some form and give us a selection headache for when everyone gets fit again.

“It’s been coming. Rom created our two biggest chances against Liverpool. It’s a different position for him, I know, because Rashford’s injury meant we had to rely on him just standing up there and running in behind, because he couldn’t do too much defending work.”

United fans could really do with Sanchez and Lukaku rediscovering their best form after injuries to Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Rashford in the draw with Liverpool at the weekend.