Manchester United prepared to beat Chelsea in transfer race for £36m AC Milan superstar

Manchester United could hold the edge over Chelsea in a summer transfer market battle for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils and the Blues are ‘observing’ the Italian centre-back ahead of a possible swoop for his services at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s short-term future in the market remains in doubt though, having been hit with a double transfer window ban, which could give their arch rivals the upper hand when it comes to landing Romagnoli.

United are prepared to win the transfer race for the 24-year-old this summer, but they may also face stiff competition from Serie A giants Juventus, who continue to monitor his progress – as per Calcio Mercato.

Milan are reluctant to lose one of their most prized assets though and Romagnoli has reportedly already turned down offers from the Premier League in the past, at a time when the Rossoneri were really struggling.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men have put their troubles behind them recently, re-emerging as a major force in Italian football and for that reason, the club are confident of Romagnoli’s continued loyalty.

Romagnoli is Milan’s captain and he is currently valued at around £36 million – as per Transfermarkt – but given the number of club’s chasing his services, that price could rise considerably in the coming months.

Despite the obvious hurdles blocking any possible deal, Man United and Chelsea both have the financial firepower to acquire the Milan superstar.

United’s number one priority when the transfer market reopens is to sign a new defensive leader and Romagnoli certainly fits that bill, while Chelsea are also in need of defensive reinforcements given their inconsistency across all competitions this season.

The Red Devils might be the favourites to bring in Romagnoli at the moment, but if Chelsea can successfully appeal their transfer ban this particular story could develop quickly, with both clubs looking to reclaim a place at the Premier League summit next year.