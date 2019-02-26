Chelsea chiefs keen to sack Maurizio Sarri as players expect Tottenham result to decide Italian’s fate

Chelsea chiefs are reportedly increasingly convinced Maurizio Sarri will not deliver the club’s main target this season and are keen to replace him with England assistant manager Steve Holland until the end of this campaign.

The Italian tactician has been a disappointment since moving to Chelsea from Napoli in the summer, with the Blues now looking unlikely to finish in the top four, meaning no Champions League football for a second year in a row – something unheard of in the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Metro, this looks like it could soon spell the end for Sarri, as Chelsea players expect a defeat to Tottenham this week would be enough to see him given the chop.

CFC don’t tend to give their managers very long once results start going badly, and Sarri has recently suffered heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City in the Premier League, whilst also exiting the FA Cup to Manchester United and losing the Carabao Cup final to City on Sunday.

Many former Chelsea managers have been sacked for less, so it makes sense that we may now be seeing the last of Sarri if he cannot get his side back on form against Spurs.