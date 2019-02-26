Video: Laporte’s bizarre dancing routine in Manchester City dressing room after Carabao Cup win

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte celebrated the team’s Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea with some awkward dance moves.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the final on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes of action at Wembley, picking up their first trophy of the season as they continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

There was jubilant scenes in the Man City dressing room after the game and with music blaring and all of the players fooling around celebrating, Laporte decided to try out a bizarre dancing routine which raised more than a few eyebrows among the squad.

The Frenchman can be seen doing some kind of ‘duck dance’ sitting down, while Sergio Aguero is also prancing around the dressing room, with neither man actually managing to keep in time with the beat.

After Aguero posted the video on Twitter, Raheem Sterling responded to mock his teammate writing: “I’m more disturbed by Laporte bro.”

Im more disturbed by @Laporte actually wth is that bro ??? https://t.co/CSNampos36 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 24, 2019

Check out the hilarious video of Laporte and Aguero below, via Twitter.