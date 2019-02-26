Zinedine Zidane next club all but done as Manchester United and Chelsea rejected

Zinedine Zidane’s next club will reportedly be Juventus, in a snub to both Manchester United and Chelsea, according to latest reports from Spain.

This rumour has been doing the rounds for some time now, but it seems that a deal is more or less in place for Zidane to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juve next season, according to Don Balon.

The former Real Madrid manager had a spell at Juventus as a player, so it makes sense from both sides that they may be keen on this potential reunion.

This would also see the French tactician work with Cristiano Ronaldo again after the pair struck up a successful working relationship at Real Madrid, winning three Champions League finals in a row together.

This success at the Bernabeu has also seen him linked with other big jobs since he left the Spanish capital at the end of last season, with the Daily Mail most recently linking him as a target for Chelsea amid Maurizio Sarri’s struggles.

The Evening Standard have also recently still suggested he’s a candidate for Manchester United, even though other names, including interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, are also in the frame.

Still, it seems Don Balon now fully expect Zidane to head to Turin next, in what makes sense as a tempting offer for the former midfielder, as they have been hugely dominant in Serie A and look likely Champions League winners in the next couple of seasons.