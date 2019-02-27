Arsenal eye £25m-rated youngster to bolster Unai Emery’s defensive options

Arsenal are reportedly keen on prising Kieran Tierney away from Celtic this summer in a possible £25m raid on the Scottish giants.

The 21-year-old has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key figure for Celtic, already making 162 appearances for the club since making his breakthrough in 2014.

Coupled with having 12 caps for Scotland to his name, there is little doubt that he has a bright future ahead for club and country, but whether or not his long-term future lies with Celtic remains to be seen.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are plotting a £25m summer move for Tierney to bolster Unai Emery’s defensive options, and it’s even added that the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the youngster for the past two years and are convinced he’d be a quality addition.

Few would disagree with that as he has certainly impressed given he’s still in the early stages of his career, but time will tell if Celtic are prepared to let him leave at the end of the season.

As for Arsenal, they already have Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac to play at left-back, and so it remains to be seen if one would be sacrificed in order to make space for Tierney, as having three players in that position doesn’t seem to make a great deal of sense.

The Scottish international can play in a more advanced role too, but time will tell how the situation plays out if Arsenal’s interest develops into a tangible bid for their touted summer transfer target.

It is worth noting that he would of course be a long-term solution in that department given his age, and so it could be a sensible signing from the Gunners.