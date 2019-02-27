Menu

Video: Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans with classy gesture during Bournemouth win

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mesut Ozil may not have played much for Arsenal this season, but he made sure to show the club’s fans he’s still committed with a little tap of the badge during today’s win over Bournemouth.

The German playmaker was brought back in today by manager Unai Emery and certainly shone in a one-sided victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, Arsenal fans will also have loved this little moment off the ball as he paid tribute to the crowd with a clap and a tap of the club crest on his shirt.

Whatever Emery is trying to do with Ozil, it’s clear he’s still hugely popular with Arsenal’s fans…

