Barcelona and Real Madrid both eye swap deal for classy €25m+ Argentine ace

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to clash in the summer transfer window as both are said to be keen on Real Betis ace Giovani Lo Celso.

The 22-year-old is having a fine season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, it does raise question marks over his future as it’s been reported that interest is building as his impressive form has seemingly captured the attention of other clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via El Confidencial, it’s suggested both Barcelona and Madrid are eyeing a summer move for the Argentine, with both clubs preparing a swap deal.

It’s noted that Lo Celso has a €25m option to buy in his contract with Betis, and so that is likely to be the fee required by others to prise him away from the French capital on a permanent basis.

It’s added that Barca would be willing to add Juan Miranda to the equation to smooth talks over, while Madrid could include Theo Hernandez, Achraf or Mariano in talks to try and get a deal done in addition to €30m.

Time will tell if either touted offer is appealing enough to convince Betis to part company with Lo Celso, assuming that they do exercise their option and make it a permanent move first.

Nevertheless, what is clear is that with both Barcelona and Real Madrid looking to bolster their respective squads with long-term options, the Argentine ace would certainly fit the mould.

Given the technical quality that he possesses, it could be argued that Lo Celso would suit Barca best, but time will tell who makes an offer that appeals most to the clubs concerned to secure his signing this summer.