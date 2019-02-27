Blow for Liverpool: 70-goal transfer target tipped to join Euro giants

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a transfer blow as reports in Germany claim Timo Werner has agreed terms with Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 56 goals in just 101 games for RB Leipzig since joining them in 2016, while he now has 70 career goals in total.

With those goals in mind, it’s no surprise that he is said to be attracting interest from around Europe, with The Mirror noting that Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been touted as interested parties.

However, it would appear as though they have all suffered a blow and could now miss out on the German international, as Sport Bild note, as per the tweet below from editor Christian Falk, that Werner has agreed terms with Bayern over a switch in either 2019 or 2020.

Importantly though, it’s not added whether there is an agreement between the clubs or not, and so that will naturally have to be discussed before any transfer can go through.

In turn, perhaps the likes of Liverpool and PSG still have a chance to sign Werner, but the suggestion that he has agreed personal terms with the Bavarian giants would lead us to believe that he has made his mind up on where he wishes to go next.

It’s added by the Mirror that Leipzig could demand over €60m for their striker, and so it remains to be seen if Bayern are able to meet their valuation.

Nevertheless, from a Liverpool perspective if Jurgen Klopp was genuinely interested in signing Werner this summer or beyond, he would certainly add quality and depth up front alongside Roberto Firmino to help the Reds continue to compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, the Merseyside giants would arguably be well advised to monitor the situation as they could yet have an opportunity to swoop in ahead of Bayern.