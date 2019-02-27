Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Real Madrid: These fans delighted with key inclusion from Valverde

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, with coach Ernesto Valverde confirming his squad for the clash.

The Catalan giants were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Nou Camp, and so have it all to do in the return meeting to advance to the Final.

These two bitter rivals meet again in the league at the weekend, but for now, the focus will be on taking another step closer to winning silverware this season.

Barca have named their squad for the tie, as seen in the club’s tweet below, and it’s fair to say that Arthur’s return from a hamstring injury has particularly delighted many fans.

The Brazilian ace has struggled with the injury concern in recent weeks, missing the last four games across all competitions as a result.

However, he’ll be hoping that he gets a chance to get some minutes under his belt on Wednesday night having been included in the squad, which suggests that he could be fit enough to feature.

Nevertheless, Valverde won’t want to take any chances with the 22-year-old either, as the last thing that he’ll want to see is him suffer a setback with crucial fixtures coming up over the next three months.

It’s certainly a boost for Barcelona though, but they face a tough challenge in overcoming Madrid in what promises to be a thrilling week between the two Spanish giants with so much on the line in both domestic competitions.

